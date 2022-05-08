St. Louis family mourns victims of crash that killed 4 adults, injured 3 children

ST. LOUIS — A local family spent Mother's Day grieving the loss of their matriarch and three other relatives after they were killed in a crash Friday night.

"Everyone looked after each other," said Aaron Piggee of St. Ann, whose mother, sister and two uncles died. His 15-year-old daughter and two young nieces are in the hospital.

Piggee said Sunday that the group was on the way home from a grocery run and other errands when their Kia minivan was hit by a Jeep Cherokee. St. Louis police have not yet released the names of the victims, but Piggee identified them as his mother, Angielique Simmons, 56; his sister, Rhonda Simmons, 34; his uncle, Ephriam "Wayne" Simmons, 47, all of St. Louis; and another uncle, Luther Simmons, 43, of Florissant.

His daughter, Anniyasha Wallace, a freshman at Sumner High School, underwent surgery for a broken leg and "is still in a lot of pain," he said.

Anniyasha was in the back row of the minivan with her cousins, 6-year-old Trinity Thompson and 10-year-old Takira Thompson. Piggee said Takira was still unconscious Sunday morning, but that Trinity was responsive. Their mother, Jasmine Piggee, was keeping vigil at their bedsides, he said.

The tight-knit family talked on the phone often, enjoyed bowling and just last week had been together at a baby shower for a cousin. They attended Temple of God Spiritual Church in the Central West End.

"Everybody in that car went to church, thankfully," Piggee said.

The wreck happened just after 9 p.m. Friday, according to St. Louis police. The speeding Jeep, which was stolen in Herculaneum early last month, was heading east on Delmar Boulevard, trying to elude officers. It hit the minivan, which was traveling north on Pendleton Avenue. Three of the adults died at the scene, and one was pronounced dead at the hospital, police said. The three children were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police said the driver of the Jeep fled the scene, which is near the boundary of the Central West End and Vandeventer neighborhoods. Police had not released information on the status of the driver on Sunday morning.

The Jeep's two passengers were 17-year-old boys. One had a gun and had fired shots at another vehicle prior to the fatal crash, police said. He was treated for a possible broken wrist. The other teen was taken into custody Friday.

On Sunday, Piggee was in disbelief that he wouldn't be spending the holiday with his mom. Days ago, the family had been discussing whether they would celebrate with dinner at the Golden Corral or at his grandmother's house. Instead, he was fielding phone calls, praying over his daughter and wondering how he would keep running the cleaning business he owns with his Uncle Wayne by himself.

"Spend time with your children while you can," he said. "Because the world does not care."

Austin Huguelet of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this report.

