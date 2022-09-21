St. Louis family releases video clip of teen’s fatal police shooting

ST. LOUIS — The family of Darryl Ross on Wednesday released surveillance footage that shows police shooting and killing the 16-year-old earlier this month in north St. Louis.

Darryl was killed the night of Sept. 11 in the 2800 block of Florissant Avenue, in the city’s Old North St. Louis neighborhood. The undercover officers were not wearing body cameras, but the shooting was captured by several surveillance cameras outside a gas station.

Anastasia Syes, who said she is an advocate and spokesperson for Darryl’s family, provided the nearly five-minute video to the Post-Dispatch. She said the family chose to release it so the public could see for themselves what happened on the night Darryl was killed.

The video is similar to the one police played for family, media and community leaders on Friday. Mayor Tishaura Jones’ office had said they planned to release the footage last week, but they barred journalists from recording its contents. The videos do not include sound.

The teenager’s family agreed with police that Darryl had a gun and was running from police before he was shot, but they disputed the police narrative that Darryl had reached for his gun and that officers identified themselves.

Syes said the video shows Darryl didn’t have to die, and she’s focused on the question of when the first shot was fired and why police shot the teen instead of apprehending him.

“At that time, they had time enough to grab him,” she said.

Syes said the family wants to see the officers put on unpaid leave and criminally charged, and they want the officers’ names released.

Syes said she talked to several local parents after the shooting, and most of them said they arm their children.

“Because we want our kids to come home at night, too,” she said. “I don’t promote giving weapons to children, but I understand why these parents in these precincts are feeling that they have to have their children protected.”

The video

A longer version of the surveillance footage was played at police headquarters Friday afternoon by Lt. John Green, whose department investigates use-of-force incidents. It showed Darryl arriving at the gas station at 11:03 p.m., then having several interactions that police described as drug deals.

When Darryl goes into an alley on the side of the gas station, two undercover police cars pull up near him. One officer, wearing a vest marked with POLICE, gets out of the car pointing a gun at the teen, who then runs away.

Darryl runs across the front of the store and trips. Officers on Friday slowed the video down to show that something fell on the ground near Darryl when he tripped. He reaches for what officers said was a gun, and both officers open fire.

Police on Monday released a photo of the gun they said Darryl had reached for.