St. Louis fast-food worker shot by customer after drive-thru dispute

ST. LOUIS — An employee of a Wendy's fast-food restaurant was shot early Tuesday after a dispute with a customer that started in the drive-thru lane, police said.

The incident happened just before 1 a.m. at the Wendy's at the intersection of Union Boulevard and Natural Bridge Avenue in north St. Louis, police said.

Authorities said the 31-year-old employee got into an argument with the customer at the drive-thru window. The customer then pulled around to the front of the business where the employee "attempted to confront" the customer. As the employee turned to re-enter the restaurant, the customer shot him in the torso and arm before driving away in a dark-colored Nissan, police said.

The employee was taken to a hospital where he was in stable condition, police said.

Employees at the store referred questions to a regional manager, who did not immediately return a message.

Employees immediately after the shooting told Fox 2 (KTVI) that the customer wanted extra dipping sauce and became angry when he didn't receive it.

