St. Louis father charged with causing infant's death by denying him medical care

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man was charged Wednesday with causing his infant son's death by refusing to seek medical treatment for the child's seizure disorder.

Prosecutors on Wednesday charged Juwon A. Carter, 43, of the 2600 block of Iowa Avenue, with involuntary manslaughter.

The baby died May 20, 2021, of a seizure disorder, charges said. Police said Carter, the infant's father and sole caretaker, falsely claimed to have taken his son for an evaluation weeks earlier after the child's first seizure but actually but never did.

Police identified the infant as Juwon Carter Jr.

Charges said paramedics who took the baby to the hospital observed him having six to seven seizures during the ambulance ride to the hospital.

Carter "recklessly" caused the baby's death by failing to seek treatment at least two weeks before the baby died, charges said.

Carter, who has a pending assault case in St. Louis and multiple convictions including drug possession, burglary and stealing, was held without bail.

Carter had no lawyer in the new case. His lawyer in the pending assault case did not immediately have a comment.

