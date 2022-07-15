 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
St. Louis father who left 4 children home alone before fire gets probation

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man who along with his then-girlfriend left their four young children alone before an apartment fire broke out in 2019 was sentenced Thursday to probation.

Keith Witherspoon, 36, pleaded guilty to four counts of child endangerment and received a 5-year suspended sentence from Circuit Judge Clinton Wright.

Keith J. Witherspoon Jr.

Keith J. Witherspoon Jr., 36, of the 4600 block of South Broadway, pleaded guilty to four counts of first-degree child endangerment.

The children's mother, Crystal D. Ford, 30, pleaded guilty to the same charges last year and received a 4-year term of probation.

The fire in Ford's home, a three-family flat west of Lafayette Park, broke out in August 2019. The children, all younger than 4, were home alone.

Crystal Ford

Crystal Ford, 27, in a booking photo on charges of four felony counts of endangering the welfare of a child. She was charged after allegedly leaving her four children in an apartment alone; firefighters had to rescue them from a fire. 

Officials said emergency responders found three of the children in cardiac arrest and revived them. The children suffered smoke inhalation but survived. 

The couple admitted leaving the children unattended. Witherspoon and Ford returned home soon after the children had been pulled from the fire.

The firefighters who helped save the children were later honored for their actions.

Witherspoon's lawyer Raphael Morris said the children are back with their mother and that Witherspoon is satisfied with the outcome of the case.

