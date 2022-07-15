St. Louis father who left 4 children home alone before fire gets probation

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man who along with his then-girlfriend left their four young children alone before an apartment fire broke out in 2019 was sentenced Thursday to probation.

Keith Witherspoon, 36, pleaded guilty to four counts of child endangerment and received a 5-year suspended sentence from Circuit Judge Clinton Wright.

The children's mother, Crystal D. Ford, 30, pleaded guilty to the same charges last year and received a 4-year term of probation.

The fire in Ford's home, a three-family flat west of Lafayette Park, broke out in August 2019. The children, all younger than 4, were home alone.

Officials said emergency responders found three of the children in cardiac arrest and revived them. The children suffered smoke inhalation but survived.

The couple admitted leaving the children unattended. Witherspoon and Ford returned home soon after the children had been pulled from the fire.

The firefighters who helped save the children were later honored for their actions.

Witherspoon's lawyer Raphael Morris said the children are back with their mother and that Witherspoon is satisfied with the outcome of the case.