St. Louis, federal courts to close Wednesday for looming snowstorm

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Circuit Court will take a snow day Wednesday because of the coming winter storm, along with federal courthouses in St. Louis, East St. Louis and Cape Girardeau, officials said Tuesday.

The federal courthouses in St. Louis and Cape Girardeau will also be closed Thursday.

Jacob Long, spokesman for the circuit court, said in an email that the court would close for regular business Wednesday and that scheduled detention hearings would be held virtually via WebEx.

Long said the court could close again Thursday depending on the severity of the storm.

At least 17 hearings were still being held in federal court in St. Louis remotely via Zoom on Wednesday.

Meteorologists have predicted between 6 and 9 inches of snow in the St. Louis region Tuesday night into Thursday.

