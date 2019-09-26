WASHINGTON — A federal judge in St. Louis testified in front of a congressional subcommittee Thursday about access to courts and court documents.
U.S. District Judge Audrey Fleissig, who is the chair of the Judicial Conference Committee on Court Administration and Case Management, told the House Subcommittee on Courts, Intellectual Property, and the Internet that public fees for accessing federal court documents online would be lowered next year.
That change, which comes amid criticism of the fees charged and a proposal to change or eliminate them, would result in no fees for 77% of active users, Fleissig said. She said fewer than 3% of the users of the Public Access to Court Electronic Records, or PACER, system, provide 87% of system revenue. Those so-called "power users" are businesses that re-sell the data, she said.
Fleissig also warned the committee that eliminating fees or major changes could cause major disruptions.
Other witnesses included Daniel Levine and Lisa Girion of Thomson Reuters, who worked on a series about judges who sealed court documents in lawsuits over defective products, concealing information from the public.
Seamus Hughes, of the George Washington University’s Program on Extremism, recommended a major overhaul of the PACER system.