You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
St. Louis felon who had stolen gun on Metrolink gets 3 years in prison
0 comments

St. Louis felon who had stolen gun on Metrolink gets 3 years in prison

Subscribe for $3 for 3 months

ST. LOUIS — A convicted felon caught on a Metrolink train with a stolen pistol was sentenced Wednesday to three years in federal prison.

Lautha Anderson, 26, of St. Louis, was on a train heading east from St. Louis Lambert International Airport on May 1, 2018, when St. Louis County police began checking passengers' tickets, prosecutors said. Anderson told police that he didn't have a ticket, and then showed officers a loaded 9mm magazine, they said. Police then found the stolen 9mm Glock pistol in Anderson’s waistband, prosecutors said.

Anderson pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in St. Louis to a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm. 

Lautha Anderson

Prison photo of Lautha Anderson.
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports