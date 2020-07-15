St. Louis felon who had stolen gun on Metrolink gets 3 years in prison

ST. LOUIS — A convicted felon caught on a Metrolink train with a stolen pistol was sentenced Wednesday to three years in federal prison.

Lautha Anderson, 26, of St. Louis, was on a train heading east from St. Louis Lambert International Airport on May 1, 2018, when St. Louis County police began checking passengers' tickets, prosecutors said. Anderson told police that he didn't have a ticket, and then showed officers a loaded 9mm magazine, they said. Police then found the stolen 9mm Glock pistol in Anderson’s waistband, prosecutors said.