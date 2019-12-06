ST. LOUIS — The city on Friday filed a lawsuit against an affiliate of T.E.H. Realty, asking a court to order SM-T.E.H. Realty 3 LLC to remedy conditions at the Southwest Crossing Apartments in south St. Louis or sell the property.
The lawsuit, filed in St. Louis Circuit Court, describes the complex, located at 7851 Bandero Drive, as a “nuisance property” that poses “a threat to the public safety and welfare of the residents of the City.”
Southwest Crossing, according to the city’s filing, has a history of building code enforcement issues, and the owner has been cited for more than 68 violations of the city’s property maintenance code. Fourteen units at the 328-unit complex have been condemned for occupancy, the city said.
Tenants at the complex launched a rent strike on Sunday, complaining of poor living conditions, including mold, broken windows and fixtures, plumbing problems and lack of heat.
The property owner is “several thousand dollars in arrears” on its city water payments, and allowed a contract with a trash hauler lapse, the lawsuit states. The city has continued to provide water service, and has been collecting trash.
This year, though, the city has received 76 complaints about mold, insufficient heat, defective plumbing, mice and roach infestations and other problems, according to a Post-Dispatch review of the data.
A T.E.H. Realty representative could not be reached for comment Friday.
Problems at several area T.E.H. Realty-managed properties have led to several lawsuits and calls for investigations in recent weeks.
Late last month, T.E.H. Realty investor Michael Fein, in a brief email to the Post-Dispatch, wrote “there are changes in the works,” but did not elaborate.