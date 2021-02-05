St. Louis finalizing $5M settlement in beating of undercover cop working Stockley protest

Police used a mass-arrest technique called kettling to detain more than 100 people downtown that night. The incident led to several lawsuits.

The ACLU and at least 17 individuals filed suit against police and the city. Plaintiffs included downtown residents, a medical student, two military officers serving at Scott Air Force Base, a freelance journalist, two documentary filmmakers and a Post-Dispatch reporter.

Hall’s lawsuit claimed one officer who participated in the beating of Hall, Joseph Marcantano, was later promoted to sergeant, indicating that “misconduct is not only protected but rewarded by the City and Department.” It also accused the mayor of making a flip comment during an elevator ride that Hall had injured his “cute face,” then later denying knowledge of the incident. The mayor told the Riverfront Times she didn’t recall making the comment.