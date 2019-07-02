ST. LOUIS • The St. Louis Fire Department has responded to more than 200 heat-related calls over the past several days, including the first fatality of 2019, officials said.
There were no other details available on the heat-related death. Last year, the first heat-related death in the region was recorded on June 14, in a 70-year-old woman in south St. Louis County.
Temperatures have begun to venture into the 90s in the greater St. Louis area.
One heat-related call was broadcast on Live Rescue on Monday night as St. Louis first responders came to the aid of a woman who had fainted inside her apartment.
The city of St. Louis advises residents to avoid strenuous outdoor activity at midday when the temperature is highest, according to the health department website. Drink more water than usual, they advise.
The elderly are especially at risk when the temperature rises, according to health officials. The very young are also at risk, as well as people with chronic medical conditions like diabetes or heart disease. These populations should take extra care to stay cool and hydrated.
Symptoms of heat stroke include high body temperature, skin that is hot, red or dry, dizziness, nausea, rapid pulse and unconsciousness.