St. Louis firefighter who died in line of duty honored on anniversary of fatal blaze

ST. LOUIS — When St. Louis firefighters at Engine House 13 head out to their next emergency, starting Saturday they’ll be traveling down a street named for one of their own.

The renaming of the 1400 block of Shawmut Place to Firefighter Ben Polson Place will come one year after Polson died battling a blazing fire in a vacant house in the 5900 block of Cote Brilliante Avenue. He was checking for victims on the second floor when the roof collapsed.

“He’s gone, but never forgotten. It feels as tragic now as it did then,” said Larry Conley, Polson’s former captain, now Collinsville’s deputy fire chief. “It shocked everyone, but I think we’ve done a lot of great things to keep his memory alive.”

The street renaming in Polson’s honor will begin 10 a.m. Saturday at Engine House 13 at 1400 Shawmut Place in the Hamilton Heights neighborhood of north St. Louis.

The firehouse is more than just a building, said fire Chief Dennis Jenkerson. Shifts span days and co-workers become family. “A civilian looks at the firehouse and just sees a firehouse. What people don’t understand is, it’s a fire home,” he said.

Polson’s father was a retired fire captain with the department, and Jenkerson said he knew Polson for most of his life, coaching him in youth sports.

Neighbors stop in to check on firefighters and have dropped off food often since Polson’s death. Someone from out-of-state painted a portrait of Polson and mailed it to the department. It is displayed in the firehouse, among other memorabilia.

Polson’s friends and family have honored him in other ways, including with a scholarship for students at St. John Vianney High School, his alma mater.

A year after Polson’s death, the city is finalizing a database tracking thousands of vacant buildings.

Scorching house fires permeated with smoke and soot in the air make it difficult to know what exactly a firefighter is walking into when trying to safely put out a fire, Jenkerson said.

“You don’t get all clues. So we’re now trying to provide the clues and indicators to firefighters before they show up to the scene,” he said.

Polson is the first St. Louis firefighter to die of injuries suffered while actively battling a fire since 2002.

