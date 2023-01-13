St. Louis firefighter who died in line of duty honored on anniversary of fatal blaze

A giant American flag honors St. Louis firefighter Benjamin Polson, who died in the line of duty, for his funeral on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, at the Cathedral Basilica.
Laurie Skrivan, Post-Dispatch
Firefighter Benjamin Polson.
Photo courtesy of the St. Louis Fire Department.
Pallbearers unload the urn carrying deceased St. Louis firefighter Benjamin Polson, who died in the line of duty last week, for his funeral on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, at the Cathedral Basilica. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
The fire truck carrying the urn of deceased St. Louis firefighter Benjamin Polson, who died in the line of duty last week, drives underneath a canopy of truck ladders for his funeral on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, at the Cathedral Basilica. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
St. Louis Fire Chief Dennis Jenkerson, right, presents newly graduated firefighter Ben Polson with his badge during graduation ceremonies on July 9, 2021. Polson was killed while fighting a house fire in St. Louis on Thursday, January 13, 2022 — the first St. Louis firefighter to die in a fire in 20 years.
Photo by Bill Greenblatt, courtesy of St. Louis Fire Department
ST. LOUIS — When St. Louis firefighters at Engine House 13 head out to their next emergency, starting Saturday they’ll be traveling down a street named for one of their own.
The renaming of the 1400 block of Shawmut Place to Firefighter Ben Polson Place will come one year after Polson died battling a blazing fire in a vacant house in the 5900 block of Cote Brilliante Avenue. He was checking for victims on the second floor when the roof collapsed.
“He’s gone, but never forgotten. It feels as tragic now as it did then,” said Larry Conley, Polson’s former captain, now Collinsville’s deputy fire chief. “It shocked everyone, but I think we’ve done a lot of great things to keep his memory alive.”
The street renaming in Polson’s honor will begin 10 a.m. Saturday at Engine House 13 at 1400 Shawmut Place in the Hamilton Heights neighborhood of north St. Louis.
The firehouse is more than just a building, said fire Chief Dennis Jenkerson. Shifts span days and co-workers become family. “A civilian looks at the firehouse and just sees a firehouse. What people don’t understand is, it’s a fire home,” he said.
Polson’s father was a retired fire captain with the department, and Jenkerson said he knew Polson for most of his life, coaching him in youth sports.
Neighbors stop in to check on firefighters and have dropped off food often since Polson’s death. Someone from out-of-state painted a portrait of Polson and mailed it to the department. It is displayed in the firehouse, among other memorabilia.
Polson’s friends and family have honored him in other ways, including with a scholarship for students at St. John Vianney High School, his alma mater.
Pallbearers unload the urn carrying deceased St. Louis firefighter Benjamin Polson, who died in the line of duty last week, for his funeral on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, at the Cathedral Basilica. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
The fire truck carrying the urn of deceased St. Louis firefighter Benjamin Polson, who died in the line of duty last week, drives underneath a canopy of truck ladders for his funeral on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, at the Cathedral Basilica. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
St. Louis Fire Chief Dennis Jenkerson, right, presents newly graduated firefighter Ben Polson with his badge during graduation ceremonies on July 9, 2021. Polson was killed while fighting a house fire in St. Louis on Thursday, January 13, 2022 — the first St. Louis firefighter to die in a fire in 20 years.
Photo by Bill Greenblatt, courtesy of St. Louis Fire Department