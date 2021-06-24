 Skip to main content
St. Louis firefighters rescue critically injured person from burning apartment building
ST. LOUIS — Firefighters rescued a person Wednesday night from a burning three-story apartment complex in the 1200 block of Belt Avenue.

The St. Louis Fire Department reported about 10:30 p.m. that the person was taken to a hospital in critical condition. No further details were released about the victim.

The fire was on the third floor of the apartment building. Authorities haven't said what caused the blaze. Fire investigators and police were at the scene.

