St. Louis firefighters rescue three people hanging from windows of burning apartment

ST. LOUIS — Firefighters used ladders Wednesday night to rescue three people who were "hanging out the window" on the second floor of a burning apartment complex in south St. Louis.

Fire Capt. Garon Mosby said the blaze was reported about 10:30 p.m. in the 3500 block of Morganford Avenue, in the city's Tower Grove South neighborhood.

The three people who were rescued were not hurt, Mosby said.

The fire was on the second floor and there were intense flames, heat and smoke, Mosby said. People were outside yelling that some occupants were still trapped.

"Before we got on scene, we were updated that there were people trapped at this," Mosby said. "So it gets your mind ready while you're responding to prepare to go right into rescue mode, which is what we did here this evening."

The primary way out for those residents was blocked, and the windows were the only other option, Mosby said. Two of the rescued adults were in the apartment that was on fire, and one person was from an adjacent unit that was filling with smoke, Mosby said.

Fire investigators are trying to determine what started the blaze.

Colter Peterson of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this report.