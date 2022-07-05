St. Louis firefighters responded to 144 calls over holiday, including 75 dumpster fires

Illegal fireworks in St. Louis kept firefighters and police busy over the July 4 weekend.

In all, the St. Louis Fire Department reported 144 fire calls. Seventy-five of those were dumpster fires. Twenty-five were in weeds, grass or trees. Sixteen were in buildings and garages.

Last year on the Fourth of July, the Fire Department responded to 106 fire calls. In 2020, they responded to 122.

The Fire Department said those Fourth of July holiday calls were in a 24-hour period, from 8 a.m. Monday through 8 a.m. Tuesday, and among the 574 total calls for service that include EMS and medical calls.

Dan Isom, the city's interim Public Safety director, said police responded to 264 calls related specifically to fireworks, fewer than in previous years. Isom said the fireworks statistics for police spanned several days, from 5 p.m. Saturday through midnight Monday.

St. Louis police Sgt. Charles Wall said police cited at least five people for discharging fireworks.

