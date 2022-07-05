St. Louis firefighters responded to 144 fires over holiday, including 75 in dumpsters

ST. LOUIS — Illegal fireworks in St. Louis kept firefighters and police busy over the July 4 holiday.

In all, the St. Louis Fire Department went to 144 fires. Seventy-five of those were dumpster fires. Twenty-five were in weeds, grass or trees, and 16 were in buildings and garages.

Last year on the Fourth of July, the Fire Department responded to 106 fires; in 2020, they responded to 122.

The Fire Department said those calls came in a 24-hour period, from 8 a.m. Monday through 8 a.m. Tuesday. But the fires make up only a fraction of the Fire Department's busy schedule. They had 574 total calls for service, including EMS and medical calls.

Fire Chief Dennis Jenkerson said he didn't have information Tuesday on the number of people injured by fireworks.

One of the more dangerous escapades is when people shoot fireworks over rooftops in dense neighborhoods. St. Louis fire crews have seen people, some with pallets of fireworks, set up firing platforms in the middle of a street.

Last week, city leaders urged people not to set off fireworks — it's illegal in St. Louis, and dangerous, they said, and they urged revelers to recognize how it can scare pets and unnerve veterans suffering from PTSD.

“Fires caused by fireworks create a bigger burden for our first responders and put them in danger,” fire Capt. Garon Mosby said in a city news release.

The Fire Department logged the fires on social media, in rapid-fire fashion Monday. Several posts included a specially made logo for dumpster fires.

Dan Isom, the city's interim Public Safety director, said police responded to 264 calls over 2½ days related specifically to fireworks, fewer than in previous years. The police statistics on fireworks spanned from 5 p.m. Saturday through midnight Monday.

St. Louis police Sgt. Charles Wall said police cited at least five people for discharging fireworks.

In 2021, St. Louis police issued 20 citations and arrested two people related to fireworks.

