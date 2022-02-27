St. Louis girl, 12, accidentally shot herself with parent's handgun, police say

ST. LOUIS — Police said a 12-year-old girl accidentally shot herself in the abdomen Sunday morning.
She was shot about 10:45 a.m. in the 4000 block of Germania Avenue, which is in the Boulevard Heights neighborhood. The girl's parents rushed her to a hospital before officers arrived. Police said she was stable.
Police said the girl had found a handgun in her parent's closet. Detectives with the Police Department's Child Abuse Unit are handling the case.
Kim Bell of the Post-Dispatch staff contributed to this report.