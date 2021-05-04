 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
St. Louis halfway house resident charged with child porn possession
0 comments

St. Louis halfway house resident charged with child porn possession

{{featured_button_text}}
Cellphone

ST. LOUIS — A man with a previous conviction for possessing child pornography in Kansas City, Missouri, now faces multiple new counts of possessing child pornography in St. Louis.

David S. Bigler, 24, who lived at the halfway house at 1621 North First Street in downtown St. Louis, was charged April 27 with four counts of possessing child porn.

David S. Bigler

David S. Bigler was charged with four counts of possessing child pornography in St. Louis Circuit Court.

Charges say Bigler's probation officer called police to report that Bigler on March 30 "returned late to the transition house due to watching child pornography."

Police searched Bigler's cellphone and found more than 100 images and videos of child porn and erotica, charges say. He told police he preferred girls ages 6 to 8.

Court records say Bigler pleaded guilty in 2015 in Clay County, Missouri, to child porn possession and received probation, which was revoked in January 2018 for a violation a few months earlier. He did not have a lawyer yet in his new case.

The halfway house, called the Transition Center of St. Louis near the foot of the Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge, is a facility for ex-offenders leaving Missouri prisons on parole.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: St. Louis Public Safety Director Dan Isom talks policing

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports