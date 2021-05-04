St. Louis halfway house resident charged with child porn possession

ST. LOUIS — A man with a previous conviction for possessing child pornography in Kansas City, Missouri, now faces multiple new counts of possessing child pornography in St. Louis.

David S. Bigler, 24, who lived at the halfway house at 1621 North First Street in downtown St. Louis, was charged April 27 with four counts of possessing child porn.

Charges say Bigler's probation officer called police to report that Bigler on March 30 "returned late to the transition house due to watching child pornography."

Police searched Bigler's cellphone and found more than 100 images and videos of child porn and erotica, charges say. He told police he preferred girls ages 6 to 8.

Court records say Bigler pleaded guilty in 2015 in Clay County, Missouri, to child porn possession and received probation, which was revoked in January 2018 for a violation a few months earlier. He did not have a lawyer yet in his new case.

The halfway house, called the Transition Center of St. Louis near the foot of the Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge, is a facility for ex-offenders leaving Missouri prisons on parole.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.