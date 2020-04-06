You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
St. Louis halfway house resident has coronavirus, officials say
0 comments

St. Louis halfway house resident has coronavirus, officials say

Subscribe today: $3/3 months
Dismas House of St. Louis

An exterior view of Dismas House of St. Louis, 5025 Cote Brilliante Avenue, on Tuesday, May 14, 2019. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com.

 Robert Cohen,

ST. LOUIS — A resident of the halfway house for federal prisoners in St. Louis has coronavirus, the U.S. Bureau of Prisons said.

Dismas House of St. Louis has a contract with the Bureau of Prisons to transition federal inmates from prison to their homes, and has a capacity for 129 men and 32 women.

The Dismas resident is among 138 inmates and 59 employees in federal facilities across the country that have COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, the bureau said.

The federal prison system has imposed restrictions on visitation, entry into facilities by volunteers and contractors and inmate transfer in an attempt to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

A reporter’s call to Dismas was not immediately returned.

• Area restaurants that are closing, switching to carryout or otherwise adjusting due to the coronavirus

• Fundraising campaigns will benefit artists, restaurant workers in St. Louis

• These library locations are offering free meals for children

• COVID-19 cases in Missouri by county

• Cases in Missouri by date

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports