St. Louis halfway house resident has coronavirus, officials say

ST. LOUIS — A resident of the halfway house for federal prisoners in St. Louis has coronavirus, the U.S. Bureau of Prisons said.

Dismas House of St. Louis has a contract with the Bureau of Prisons to transition federal inmates from prison to their homes, and has a capacity for 129 men and 32 women.

The Dismas resident is among 138 inmates and 59 employees in federal facilities across the country that have COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, the bureau said.

The federal prison system has imposed restrictions on visitation, entry into facilities by volunteers and contractors and inmate transfer in an attempt to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.