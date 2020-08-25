St. Louis health care worker's death in burning home still a mystery to family

ST. LOUIS — The death of a health care worker, whose body was found inside her burning home two weeks ago, still remains a mystery to her family.

The woman is 48-year-old Anita M. Childress, who was found dead Aug. 10. The St. Louis medical examiner's office on Tuesday said the cause and manner of Childress' death have not yet been determined. The St. Louis Regional Bomb and Arson Unit is investigating.

Shanita May, one of Childress' six children, said the family suspects that Childress' death was not an accident. "No one was able to tell us what happened at this time," May said. "We're pretty much in limbo."

Childress was found dead about 2:40 a.m. on Aug. 10 at her residence in the 3500 block of Paris Avenue, where she lived alone.

Firefighters said the two-story brick building had flames on both floors when crews arrived. They were told someone was trapped on the first floor. They searched the building, put out the fire and found the body.

The home is in the city's Greater Ville neighborhood, southwest of Fairground Park.