St. Louis homicide count increases by one more, as of Saturday morning

ST. LOUIS — Just after 3 a.m., police responded to a call near the border of the Hamilton Heights and Wells Goodfellow neighborhoods.

Officers arrived in the 1500 block of Arlington Avenue, where they found a man with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives are assuming the investigation.

Crime in Hamilton Heights has increased by just 2% since last year, while in Wells-Goodfellow, crime is down 24% since last year.

Both neighborhoods have seen dips in violent crime, while neighborhoods immediately to the north experienced the opposite trend.

This week, Walnut Park West, on the northwest edge of the city, recorded its 13th homicide this week.

