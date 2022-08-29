 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
St. Louis homicide detectives investigate shooting in O'Fallon neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — Homicide detectives were called to investigate Monday after a man was found shot in a vehicle in the city's O'Fallon neighborhood. 

Police responded just before noon to the 1400 block of East Adelaide, near O'Fallon Park, where they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. 

He was taken to a hospital. Because of his condition, homicide detectives were called to investigate, police said. 

On Monday at the scene, detectives milled around a white sedan that had crashed into a tree. Several rifle shell casings littered the ground. 

No other information was immediately available. 

Post-Dispatch reporter Katie Kull and photographer David Carson contributed to this report. 

