 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
St. Louis homicide detectives investigating body found in burned vehicle
0 comments

St. Louis homicide detectives investigating body found in burned vehicle

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ST. LOUIS — Homicide investigators responded Friday to the city's Fountain Park neighborhood to a call about a body being found in a burned vehicle.

St. Louis police said the medical examiner was also called to the site in the 1200 block of North Euclid Avenue.

No other information was immediately available Friday afternoon.

This is a breaking story. More information will be added as it becomes available.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: St. Louis County leaders say Adopt a Family has helped thousands

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News