St. Louis homicide detectives investigating body found in burned vehicle

ST. LOUIS — Homicide investigators responded Friday to the city's Fountain Park neighborhood to a call about a body being found in a burned vehicle.
St. Louis police said the medical examiner was also called to the site in the 1200 block of North Euclid Avenue.
No other information was immediately available Friday afternoon.
This is a breaking story. More information will be added as it becomes available.
