St. Louis inmate charged with assaulting jail guards, nurse

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man sentenced this month to 15 years in prison for fatally shooting his girlfriend three years ago is now facing charges of assaulting two corrections officers and a nurse at the St. Louis City Justice Center.

Latrail Grant, 28, of the 3900 block of Labadie Avenue, was charged Friday with three misdemeanor counts of assault. Police said that on May 27, Grant repeatedly threw "an unknown liquid" at two jail guards through a hole in his cell door. Police said that after guards used pepper pray on him, sending him to the jail's medical center, Grant spit in a nurse's face.

Grant was sentenced Nov. 1 to prison after he pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and other charges for fatally shooting his girlfriend Tyesha Seals, 19, on Sept. 29, 2018.

"He had been locked up for three years, was under a lot of stress," his lawyer Terry Neihoff said, "and the staff wasn't adequately trained to deal with his mental issues."

