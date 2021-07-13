St. Louis inmate escapes on the way to hospital

ST. LOUIS — A man who was being held at the city's downtown jail, the City Justice Center, escaped police custody early Tuesday, police said.
The inmate was being transported to a St. Louis hospital by police around 1:30 a.m. when he fled on foot, while handcuffed, authorities said. He evaded pursuing officers and could not be found.
Police did not release the inmate's identity and no other information was available from authorities.
From staff reports
