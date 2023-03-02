ST. LOUIS — The civilian oversight board created to investigate allegations of misconduct in the city’s jail was supposed to hold its first public hearing Thursday evening, but that meeting was postponed — a move some observers say thwarts the board's mission.

The public hearing was originally scheduled for last month. The jail board's meeting delays come after board members have faced obstacles from police unions, a judge, the city counselor, public safety director and the jail commissioner.

“The city government is refusing to allow that level of oversight to be implemented,” said Keith Rose, a member of the Coalition Against Police Crimes and Repression. CAPCR members assisted city lawmakers in drafting legislation for police transparency bills, and has long followed accountability efforts in St. Louis.

“Next time the people are angry and the government tries to pacify them by creating another board, will it work?” said Rose.

Board Commissioner Matthew Brummund did not have a new meeting date, and the board needs to set up rules and procedures for a public hearing first.

Emails from board members show reasons for postponing the meetings range from compliance with recent local legislation to concerns about lack of parking because of a St. Louis Blues hockey game.

After being jailed at the City Justice Center for more than two months, Terrel Williams, 45, said he had been looking forward to sharing his experience with the oversight board.

He said staff routinely ignored emergency calls. On one occasion, he said, he was given a pill to treat schizophrenia instead of a seasonal allergy pill, causing him to break out in hives and other issues.

“I’m surprised more people have not died there,” said Williams. “If you’re an American and you believe in the American process, then go with what the Constitution says. Let people be treated humanely.”

Williams, released last month, said he is waiting for his case to be resolved after being charged with assault in a domestic dispute.

The jail oversight board falls under a new agency supported by the mayor and some city legislators to increase accountability and trust between the community and police. However the agency, budgeted at about $2 million a year, is currently tied up in litigation.

Even though the board did not hold its public hearing, investigators were on hand at the city's court building Thursday evening in case anyone who didn't know the meeting was postponed and wanted their complaints about the jail documented showed up.