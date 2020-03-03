St. Louis jail guard impersonated police officer, tried to stop a St. Louis undercover cop, charges say

The sergeant stopped at a red light and then went through the intersection. That's when a dark-colored car switched lanes and got behind the sergeant, court papers said.

A flashing red-and-blue LED strobe light was on the vehicle's windshield, just below the mirror, the sergeant said in court records. The sergeant pulled over and the vehicle slowed behind him and turned off the flashing lights.

But instead of stopping, the vehicle sped off. The sergeant got behind the vehicle and activated his car's emergency lights and siren and stopped the vehicle. The vehicle's front license plate said OFFICER and the rear plate said OFC JON1.

The driver said it was the first time he tried pulling over a motorist, the sergeant said.

Schoenakase was convicted of arson in 1989 in Adams County, Illinois. In 2014, he ran unsuccessfully for county clerk/recorder of Adams County. According to a short biography that ran in The Herald-Whig before that election, Schoenakase was also convicted of burglary and forgery charges in 1997 and served time in prison. Schoenakase received no support from the Democratic Party, the newspaper said.