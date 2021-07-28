St. Louis jail guard now facing a federal charge for attack on inmate

ST. LOUIS — A jail guard already facing a state charge accusing her of allowing two inmates at the St. Louis City Justice Center to attack a fellow inmate was indicted in federal court here Wednesday on a federal civil rights charge.

The indictment says Demeria Thomas knowingly permitted the two inmates to attack the victim on March 22, injuring him.

Thomas, 38, of the 2100 block of Mallinckrodt Street in St. Louis, has pleaded not guilty in St. Louis Circuit Court to a felony charge of third-degree assault. Two inmates, Antonio L. Holt, 39, and Kevin J. Moore, 39, are facing the same charge.

Charging documents say Thomas opened the victim's cell door and did not report the assault nor allow the victim to get medical treatment.

The incident was captured on surveillance video.

Thomas’ lawyer, Terry Niehoff, has said that Thomas did not initially see the assault and broke it up as soon as she realized what was going on. He said Wednesday that Thomas would turn herself in Friday.

A message from David Nicklaus Want to stay smart about what's happening in St. Louis? Make a modest investment in a Post-Dispatch subscription and I'll tell you how developments around the world affect local businesses big and small. Special offer: 1 year for $26

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.