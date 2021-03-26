St. Louis jail guard opened cell door allowing minutes-long attack on inmate, charges say

ST. LOUIS — A corrections officer opened a cell door for two inmates who beat up another inmate for several minutes Monday at the St. Louis City Justice Center, according to charges filed Friday.

The guard, Demeria Thomas, 38, of the 2100 block of Malinckrodt Street, and the inmates, Antonio L. Holt, 39, of the 5900 block of Nagel Avenue, and Kevin J. Moore, 39, of the 3500 block of Bingham Avenue, were each charged Friday with one felony count of third-degree assault.

Surveillance video showed Holt and Moore speaking with Thomas, who was stationed at a podium, charges say. Holt then walked toward an inmate's cell and looked back at Thomas, prompting her to press a button that opened the jail cell door of the inmate.

Holt beat the inmate for three to four minutes, charges say. Moore also walked into the cell and struck the man several times.

"Thomas looks directly toward the victim's cell and watches as the assault occurs," Officer Brandon Clark wrote in a probable cause statement. "Further, when other inmates attempt to walk downstairs toward the victim's cell, seemingly to see what is occurring, she tells them, "stay where you are.'"

