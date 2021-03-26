 Skip to main content
St. Louis jail guard opened cell door allowing minutes-long attack on inmate, charges say
St. Louis jail guard opened cell door allowing minutes-long attack on inmate, charges say

ST. LOUIS — A corrections officer opened a cell door for two inmates who beat up another inmate for several minutes Monday at the St. Louis City Justice Center, according to charges filed Friday.

The guard, Demeria Thomas, 38, of the 2100 block of Malinckrodt Street, and the inmates, Antonio L. Holt, 39, of the 5900 block of Nagel Avenue, and Kevin J. Moore, 39, of the 3500 block of Bingham Avenue, were each charged Friday with one felony count of third-degree assault. 

Surveillance video showed Holt and Moore speaking with Thomas, who was stationed at a podium, charges say. Holt then walked toward an inmate's cell and looked back at Thomas, prompting her to press a button that opened the jail cell door of the inmate.

Holt beat the inmate for three to four minutes, charges say. Moore also walked into the cell and struck the man several times.

"Thomas looks directly toward the victim's cell and watches as the assault occurs," Officer Brandon Clark wrote in a probable cause statement. "Further, when other inmates attempt to walk downstairs toward the victim's cell, seemingly to see what is occurring, she tells them, "stay where you are.'"

Demeria Thomas

Demeria Thomas, a guard at the St. Louis City Justice Center, was charged with felony assault for allegedly allowing inmates into a cell to attack another inmate.

Thomas "eventually" walked to the inmate's cell and told Holt and Moore to leave, charges say. Thomas then closed the cell door and walked back to her podium; she did not report the assault, which wasn't discovered for two days.

The victim had "visible lacerations and abrasions to his face, ears and neck" and was later hospitalized for a broken jaw and a suspected concussion, charges say.

Antonio Holt

Antonio Holt was charged March 26, 2021, in an attack on an inmate at the St. Louis City Justice Center.

Holt is being held on a 2020 robbery charge. Moore is jailed on robbery charges filed in 2019.

The charges come amid ongoing efforts to improve conditions at the St. Louis City Justice Center weeks after a Feb. 6 revolt at the downtown jail caused property damage and injured a guard.

A spokesman for St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson said Thomas was hired in October 2006 and that the corrections department is working to put her on forced leave.

Kevin J. Moore

Kevin J. Moore was charged March 26, 2021, in an attack days earlier of an inmate at the St. Louis City Justice Center.
