St. Louis jail inmate on life support after suicide attempt, authorities say

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis jail inmate is brain dead and on life support at a hospital after he attempted to asphyxiate himself Monday at the city jail downtown, authorities say.
The man, 56, was taken to a hospital about 10:30 p.m. Monday after jail staff found him unresponsive, St. Louis sheriff's deputy Gregg Christian said. Deputies monitored the man's transport and admission to a hospital until a judge authorized his release from city custody.
The man's identity and additional details were not immediately available.
In December, 24-year-old Sean Parks died at the downtown jail, formally known as the St. Louis Justice Center, from dehydration and other medical conditions related to opioid withdrawal. The city is facing a lawsuit claiming jail staff did not provide Parks proper medical care or supervision.
Other recent deaths at the city's two jails include Christopher Wayne Brown, 35, who was found dead in August 2019 at the St. Louis Medium Security Institution, also known as the workhouse, of what authorities said was an accidental fentanyl overdose.
Leon V. Smith, 58, died of cardiac arrest in June 2018 after collapsing at the Justice Center.
In May 2018, an inmate at the workhouse was found dead in his cell, hanging from a bed sheet. Authorities say the death of Andre Jones, 30, was an apparent suicide.
In February of that year, Cortez T. Trotter, 30, was found dead in a holding cell at the Justice Center. Police said at the time there were no obvious signs of trauma, but the death was considered suspicious.
