St. Louis jail inmate on life support after suicide attempt, authorities say

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis jail inmate is brain dead and on life support at a hospital after he attempted to asphyxiate himself Monday at the city jail downtown, authorities say.

The man, 56, was taken to a hospital about 10:30 p.m. Monday after jail staff found him unresponsive, St. Louis sheriff's deputy Gregg Christian said. Deputies monitored the man's transport and admission to a hospital until a judge authorized his release from city custody.

The man's identity and additional details were not immediately available.

In December, 24-year-old Sean Parks died at the downtown jail, formally known as the St. Louis Justice Center, from dehydration and other medical conditions related to opioid withdrawal. The city is facing a lawsuit claiming jail staff did not provide Parks proper medical care or supervision.