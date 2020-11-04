 Skip to main content
St. Louis jail inmate who attempted suicide has died
St. Louis jail

Cells at the St. Louis Justice Center are shown on Sept. 17, 2002. Photo by Ken Shimizu of the Post-Dispatch

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis jail inmate who tried to asphyxiate himself last month has died of the injuries he suffered in the suicide attempt, a sheriff's official said Wednesday.

The man, 56-year-old Michael A. Rasch, was hospitalized Oct. 19 after staff at the St. Louis Justice Center found him unresponsive, officials previously said.

Rasch, of St. Louis, was removed from life support at a hospital. Rasch's obituary says he died Oct. 21.

It wasn't immediately clear why authorities who were responsible for his care did not earlier announce his death. St. Louis sheriff's deputy Gregg Christian, a spokesman for Sheriff Vernon Betts, on Wednesday confirmed the death.

Rasch had been held at the jail since September on three felony counts of domestic assault.

