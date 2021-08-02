St. Louis jail inmates stuffed trash and debris in locks to escape cells in latest security failure, city leaders say

“It has become clear that the management of debris in the locks (is) not an option,” Isom said on the steps of the City Justice Center on Sunday. “We are moving 18 female detainees and 120 male detainees to the annex on Hall Street, and moving forward, that will allow us to more rapidly fix and upgrade many of the locks inside the (city justice center). It’s the best option going forward for a facility that’s been neglected for 20 years.”

Isom said that moving detainees, rather than having corrections officers check for trash shoved into the cell door locks, is “the best of two bad options.” He didn’t have a timeline for when detainees would be moved out of the workhouse again.

Isom said it wasn’t clear why the detainees rebelled this time, though in past incidents, criminal justice reform activists have called the uprisings protests by the detainees over jail conditions. Isom emphasized that more than half of the inmates in the pod did not take part in Friday’s disturbance.

After previous security failures that resulted in smashed exterior windows and detainees setting bedsheets on fire, the city began working to repair cell door locks and security systems in the jail. But completing a full security upgrade is expected to take roughly a year.