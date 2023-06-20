ST. LOUIS— The city’s embattled civilian jail oversight board is set to hear from formerly incarcerated people and family members of those still detained at the City Justice Center during its meeting Tuesday.

Public safety officials are also expected to address the jail board, which is obligated by local laws to investigate misconduct claims at the jail. The meeting will take place online at 5 p.m.

“The only way we’re going to get any oversight is if the public speaks up,” said the board’s chair, Janis Mensah, ahead of Tuesday’s meeting. “We have to force them [city leaders] to listen to us.”

Reports about misconduct and excessive force by corrections officers, in addition to growing violence against officers and among those incarcerated in the jail have alarmed board members.

Matthew Brummund, the commissioner of the Division of Civilian Oversight, under which the jail board operates, resigned last month, saying obstruction and a lack of transparency by city employees has kept board members from receiving reports and other information they need to investigate those allegations.

This came less than a year after Brummund, an ex-FBI agent, was hired to lead the agency, which also includes a civilian police oversight board. Both the jail and police oversight boards have subpoena power.

Last year, Mayor Tishaura O. Jones promoted the new Division of Civilian Oversight, saying it would increase transparency and trust between law enforcement and the community.

But last month, board members unanimously asked Jones to demand the resignation of the official running the jail’s operations, Corrections Commissioner Jennifer Clemons-Abdullah.

The board sent a letter to the mayor and the city’s top public safety official, Charles Coyle, on June 5 saying Clemons-Abdullah's resignation was “imperative” to Jones’ goals in investigating injustice.

City leaders have continued to announce boards, task forces, committees and other now-dormant groups since inmate uprisings and riots broke out at the City Justice Center, located across the street from City Hall, in 2021.