St. Louis judge appointed to Missouri Court of Appeals
St. Louis judge appointed to Missouri Court of Appeals

Thomas C. Clark II

St. Louis Circuit Judge Thomas C. Clark II

ST. LOUIS — Gov. Mike Parson on Tuesday announced he is appointing St. Louis Circuit Court Judge Thomas C. Clark II to the Missouri Court of Appeals in St. Louis.

A former prosecutor, Clark was an associate circuit court judge from 2006 to 2017, when he was appointed to a circuit court judgeship by then-Gov. Eric Greitens. Clark earned a Bachelor of Science in journalism and Bachelor of Arts in history from the University of Kansas in 1990, a Master of Public Administration from St. Louis University in 1993, his law degree from St. Louis University law school in 1998, and a Master of Arts in judicial studies from the University of Nevada-Reno in 2019, the governor's office said.

Clark will replace Judge Robert G. Dowd Jr., who retired in December.

