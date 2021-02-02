St. Louis judge appointed to Missouri Court of Appeals

A former prosecutor, Clark was an associate circuit court judge from 2006 to 2017, when he was appointed to a circuit court judgeship by then-Gov. Eric Greitens. Clark earned a Bachelor of Science in journalism and Bachelor of Arts in history from the University of Kansas in 1990, a Master of Public Administration from St. Louis University in 1993, his law degree from St. Louis University law school in 1998, and a Master of Arts in judicial studies from the University of Nevada-Reno in 2019, the governor's office said.