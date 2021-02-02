St. Louis judge appointed to Missouri Court of Appeals

ST. LOUIS — Gov. Mike Parson on Tuesday announced he is appointing St. Louis Circuit Court Judge Thomas C. Clark II to the Missouri Court of Appeals in St. Louis.
A former prosecutor, Clark was an associate circuit court judge from 2006 to 2017, when he was appointed to a circuit court judgeship by then-Gov. Eric Greitens. Clark earned a Bachelor of Science in journalism and Bachelor of Arts in history from the University of Kansas in 1990, a Master of Public Administration from St. Louis University in 1993, his law degree from St. Louis University law school in 1998, and a Master of Arts in judicial studies from the University of Nevada-Reno in 2019, the governor's office said.
Clark will replace Judge Robert G. Dowd Jr., who retired in December.
Robert Patrick
Robert Patrick is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
