St. Louis judge denies Gardner’s request for special prosecutors

Johnson, Pruitt and Scott already have pleaded guilty and received probation.

Dorn was killed outside a city pawn shop in June 2020 during looting that followed protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

A spokeswoman for Gardner said Friday she would check on the ruling and get back to a reporter.

Gardner, a Democrat, also has asked for special prosecutors in three death penalty cases and specifically requested the Missouri Attorney General's Office, led by Republican Eric Schmitt, to handle them. In a Sept. 17 hearing, when St. Louis Circuit Judge Elizabeth Hogan asked the nature of the conflict, Gardner's chief warrant officer, Chris Hinckley, replied, "the inability to provide the expertise and disposition to these cases as well as the lack of experienced attorneys to handle the matters."

Hogan has yet to rule on Gardner's motion in those cases.

Michelle Smith, a member of the Missourians Against the Death Penalty, has criticized Gardner's office for seeking help from Schmitt.

"The entire situation is both baffling and unnecessary," Smith said in a statement last week. "The CAO could simply drop the death tickets and go forward with first-degree murder trials."

Last year, Gov. Mike Parson, also a Republican, sought to have Schmitt intervene in some St. Louis homicide cases, saying Gardner wasn't doing enough to combat violent crime.

