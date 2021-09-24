St. Louis judge denies Gardner’s request for special prosecutors

ST. LOUIS — A judge on Friday denied Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner’s request for outside help prosecuting eight felony cases, including last year's shooting death of a former St. Louis police captain during looting following street protests here.
Gardner's office has been asking for the appointment of special prosecutors to take over the cases due to a backlog of cases, understaffing and a lack of experience in her office. But a judge has to approve such an appointment.
Circuit Judge Michael Stelzer rejected Gardner's motion, saying her office did not establish "any factual basis for disqualification."
Gardner's office sought help in late July, citing an unspecified conflict of interest. One of Gardner's top aides explained in court Aug. 24 that the office was struggling to handle a mounting backlog of cases. In court filings, the office said the COVID-19 pandemic has caused "unprecedented court delays and trial backlogs." They gave one example of a similar request. Gardner's predecessor, Jennifer Joyce, asked for a special prosecutor in the Reginald Clemons murder case shortly before Gardner took office.
In the Aug. 24 hearing, Gardner's office explained that the conflict "was actually a staffing or time management issue within the Circuit Attorney's Office," Stelzer wrote, which is not a reason to disqualify Gardner's office from the case. "Disqualification is a 'drastic response' to concerns that may be better addressed by case management tools, especially given the prosecutor's statutory duties to commence and prosecute the case."
Stelzer's order continued, saying state law affords "a mechanism for the state's attorney general to assist a prosecuting attorney in the discharge of her duties. This appears to be the proper mechanism to procure assistance for a prosecuting attorney's office that has no conflict of interest but is unable to handle its caseload, due to the pandemic, staff turnover, and any other reason."
The law requires the governor's approval for such a move. The Attorney General's office sometimes helps rural prosecutors with complex cases.
Stelzer's ruling applies to murder cases against Stephan Cannon and Mark Jackson in the shooting death of former St. Louis Police Capt. David Dorn, 77, and six other burglary and stealing cases against Samuel Simpson Jr., Andre Pruitt Jr., Kyri Morgan, James Johnson, Jimmie Lee Robinson and Justin M. Scott.
Johnson, Pruitt and Scott already have pleaded guilty and received probation.
Dorn was killed outside a city pawn shop in June 2020 during looting that followed protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
A spokeswoman for Gardner said Friday she would check on the ruling and get back to a reporter.
Gardner, a Democrat, also has asked for special prosecutors in three death penalty cases and specifically requested the Missouri Attorney General's Office, led by Republican Eric Schmitt, to handle them. In a Sept. 17 hearing, when St. Louis Circuit Judge Elizabeth Hogan asked the nature of the conflict, Gardner's chief warrant officer, Chris Hinckley, replied, "the inability to provide the expertise and disposition to these cases as well as the lack of experienced attorneys to handle the matters."
Hogan has yet to rule on Gardner's motion in those cases.
Michelle Smith, a member of the Missourians Against the Death Penalty, has criticized Gardner's office for seeking help from Schmitt.
"The entire situation is both baffling and unnecessary," Smith said in a statement last week. "The CAO could simply drop the death tickets and go forward with first-degree murder trials."
Last year, Gov. Mike Parson, also a Republican, sought to have Schmitt intervene in some St. Louis homicide cases, saying Gardner wasn't doing enough to combat violent crime.