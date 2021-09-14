St. Louis judge denies NFL, Rams and Kroenke's move to dismiss relocation lawsuit

In June, the NFL, Rams and Kroenke sought to have the suit dismissed by filing a motion for summary judgment. In it, they sought to discredit the lawsuit by arguing the league's relocation guidelines are not a contract and that the team owners are free to apply their own “business judgment” in assessing whether a team should move in order to advance the NFL’s “collective interests.”

McGraugh's order said the plaintiffs have cited evidence of their claim that the NFL, Rams and Kroenke "unjustly enriched" themselves from the move, which if proved at trial, "will establish that the wrongful relocation of the Rams to Los Angeles was at the expense of removing the Rams from St. Louis, which caused plaintiffs' damages."

McGraugh also declined to dismiss the fraud claims, which say the NFL, Rams and Kroenke lied to the public about the team's plans to move to Los Angeles.

"While plaintiffs knew of Mr. Kroenke's desire to move the team to Los Angeles by 2015, it is certainly not uncontroverted that they knew the team was moving," McGraugh wrote.

The judge also pointed out that the relocation guidelines encourage teams to negotiate in good faith to stay in their home communities.