ST. LOUIS — A judge on Tuesday dismissed a case seeking to hold St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner and one of her assistant prosecutors in contempt of court hours after her abrupt resignation.

Judge Michael Noble announced he would appoint a special prosecutor last month to build a contempt case against Gardner and one of her assistants, Chris Desilets, after prosecutors failed to show up for a pair of court dates in an assault case.

But Desilets left the office May 1, and Gardner abruptly stepped down late Tuesday morning after initially setting her resignation date for June 1.

Hours later, the special prosecutor appointed to the contempt case, Allison S. Lee, filed a motion seeking to dismiss Gardner's case "for the reason that it no longer serves the interest of justice to continue with this matter as the defendant is no longer employed as the circuit attorney."

Noble wrote "granted" on the order, signed it, and filed a copy just after 9 p.m.

The contempt case marked a key moment in the days leading up to Gardner's resignation announcement. Noble called her office a "rudderless ship of chaos" that forced few experienced prosecutors to handle untenable caseloads, leading to a prosecutor's failure to appear for a scheduled trial and a follow-up hearing in a first-degree assault case.

His findings added to an ongoing lawsuit by Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey seeking Gardner's removal from office and a bill from state lawmakers that would have stripped her of most of her power.

Gardner had initially said she would resign June 1, but resigned unexpectedly Tuesday instead.

Gardner did not appear for the contempt hearing in Noble's courtroom. Instead, her city-owned vehicle was spotted at the Family Health Center in the Grove where she was completing clinical hours in pursuit of a nursing degree, the Missouri Attorney General's Office wrote in a filing. The vehicle stayed for roughly three hours before Gardner was spotted getting into the vehicle and leaving.

Now, Noble is rumored to be on the list of people vying to replace Gardner. Gov. Mike Parson, a Republican, is set to appoint a new circuit attorney by Friday.