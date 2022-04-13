St. Louis judge dismisses murder cases against two women over failure to produce evidence

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis judge dismissed murder and robbery charges Wednesday against two women in a 2018 killing in the Bevo Mill neighborhood that was alleged to have begun as a bogus drug deal.

Circuit Judge Michael Noble dismissed cases against Rachel Nixon, 32, of Webster Groves and Karen Ann Quinn, 41, of St. Louis who were among four charged in what police said was a plot to lure and rob Jerome Boyd Jr. on April 15, 2018.

Boyd, 36, was shot in the head and back inside a vehicle in the 5400 block of Gravois Avenue. Police said Boyd was lured to a spot on Gravois under the guise of a drug deal.

The judge Wednesday granted Nixon's and Quinn's motions to dismiss charges of murder, robbery and armed criminal action, finding "clear prejudice" against their ability to proceed because of the failure of the circuit attorney's office to provide reports that included Quinn's statements to an agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

"The court believes there has been plenty of time to get these documents in a timely manner," Noble said in court Wednesday.

Noble dismissed the cases with prejudice, which means the circuit attorney's office cannot refile charges or proceed on these cases unless it appeals and wins a reversal of Noble's order.

Last year, the judge ordered the prosecutor's office to produce the records and sanctioned the office in both cases over its inability to provide the documents.

Nixon's and Quinn's lawyers said in court filings that the state had "willfully and knowingly" violated constitutional rules of evidence that require prosecutors to share information that is potentially favorable. The judge has twice sanctioned the circuit attorney's office over its inability to produce records and as a result ordered some of the defendants' statements excluded from trial.

Quinn's lawyer Sarah Boyce argued in court Wednesday that the state had failed for months to provide the reports despite repeated court orders to do so. Boyce has previously said she's been asking for the state's evidence since late 2018.

Without the reports, Boyce said, "we'll never be able to move this case."

After the dismissal, Boyce said in an email that no one should have to wait three to four years for a trial and that "every citizen of the city of St. Louis has a constitutional right to a fair and speedy trial. The court’s ruling reaffirmed those rights."

Assistant Circuit Attorney Chris Desilets said in court Wednesday that he has been unable to obtain reports from the ATF but that the agency told him his records request was being processed. Desilets argued the cases shouldn't be dismissed because his office has no control over the ATF.

"I don't have any secret facts or alternative facts," Desilets told the judge. "It is what it is."

Nixon's lawyer Annie Legomsky said she is frustrated with state's failure to provide the evidence but pleased the judge held prosecutors accountable. She said Nixon spent a year in jail, lost custody of two of her children and has been caring for a new baby while on house arrest.

"She can't go to trial without all the evidence so when the state delays the discovery process, they harm her," Legomsky said. "My client has had a murder case hanging over her for over three years."

After dismissing Nixon and Quinn's cases Wednesday, Noble sentenced one of two other defendants in the case to an eight-year prison term. Ammizabad Johnson, 31, of Richmond Heights, pleaded guilty in June to felony charges of delivering a controlled substance and unlawful gun possession.

The fourth co-defendant, Darean Marshall, 29, pleaded guilty in September to a drug charge and received a six-year term.

In Johnson and Marshall's cases, prosecutors dropped counts of murder, robbery and armed criminal action in exchange for their guilty pleas.

A spokeswoman for Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner's office did not immediately have a comment.

