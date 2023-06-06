ST. LOUIS — A judge has dismissed a triple murder case after several key witnesses repeatedly did not show up to testify.

Joshua Amerson, 20, faced charges in the deaths of 22-year-old Malik Taylor, 18-year-old Elijah McKinney and 18-year-old Daijon Nearing.

Police said Amerson was a back-seat passenger in a stolen car on July 29, 2020, when occupants opened fire on people standing in the street, including Taylor, in the 5500 block of Floy Avenue. The people in the street returned fire, killing McKinney, who was driving the car, and Nearing, a front-seat passenger who was shot as he got out of the car and tried to run away.

Amerson was charged with first-degree murder in Taylor's death and felony murder in McKinney's and Nearing's deaths, meaning they died as Amerson was committing another crime — unlawful use of a weapon.

But Amerson's attorney, Dramon Foster, said the state had no case.

Foster said he and prosecutors had worked for months to get witnesses to show up for depositions and court proceedings, but most of them were "in the wind." Others showed up to testify, but their stories varied widely from what was written in police reports, he said.

Foster filed last year to exclude those witnesses from testifying.

This March, Judge Paula Bryant ruled in Amerson's favor, finding that seven of the state's witnesses should be excluded from testifying.

The trial was set to start on Monday. But prosecutors said they weren't ready.

Foster moved to dismiss the case altogether, and Bryant agreed, according to court documents.

Amerson's case, which prosecutors had already dismissed and refiled once, could be filed again, but it is unclear whether prosecutors plan to do so: A spokeswoman for the circuit attorney's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

Foster said the charges should be gone for good.

He disputed the police's version of events. Foster said McKinney, the driver, had made the "stupid" mistake of wearing the colors of a rival gang that day, raising the alarm for people on the street, who he said fired at the car first. Amerson and the others fired back in self-defense, Foster said.

"(Amerson) is a really good kid and he's got a good support system," Foster said. "I know this is a scary case — it's a drive-by shooting — but I believe in his innocence. He was returning fire."