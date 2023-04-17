ST. LOUIS — A judge on Monday filed to hold St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner in contempt of court after a prosecutor from her office didn't show up for a murder trial.

Jonathon Jones, 18, was set to face trial starting Monday on charges he shot and killed a man in 2021 near the Gateway Arch grounds, but no one from Gardner's office appeared for the beginning of trial. The prosecutor assigned to the case is on sick leave.

Judge Scott A. Millikan filed an order for Gardner or a representative to show cause for why she should not be held in criminal contempt and ordered to pay a fine or face jail time.

"This conduct thwarts and defeats the authority of the Circuit Court of the City of St. Louis," he wrote.

The filing comes on the eve of a hearing Tuesday where Gardner's attorneys are expected to argue why a lawsuit seeking her removal should be dismissed. The lawsuit, filed by Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey, argues Gardner has repeatedly failed at her job as the city's top prosecutor.

Gardner's office has faced criticism for years for understaffing and prosecutors failing to show up for cases. In 2021, a murder case was dismissed after a prosecutor failed to appear. Authorities learned the attorney listed on the case had been assigned 30 cases while on maternity leave. She later resigned. In recent months, hearings have been delayed because nobody from Gardner’s office has shown up to argue them.

And there are a dwindling number of people to call for help. In recent weeks, multiple prosecutors who handle the most serious felonies in the city have left Gardner's office, including one who wrote of a "toxic work environment" in her resignation letter. Just four prosecutors are now handling hundreds of violent felony cases in the city while the prosecutor assigned to Jones' case is on medical leave.

In Jones’ case, prosecutors charged the then-17-year-old in September 2022 alongside Mark Perry, 37, in the fatal shooting of 29-year-old Brandon Scott. Scott was found dead inside the driver's seat of a blue Dodge Charger at the steps leading up to the arch grounds, according to court documents. Police found two different types of shell cases at the scene.

Jones' attorney filed a motion in December invoking his right to a "speedy trial," which in Missouri requires him to face trial within 120 days of his arraignment. That deadline is set to expire April 26, according to court documents.

But as of Monday, the first day of trial, neither the judge nor defense attorney had received any "information from the circuit attorney's office regarding this matter," court documents state. The defense attorney and Jones appeared in court, but no prosecutor arrived.

Jones' attorney asked Monday to dismiss the case or for her client to be released on bond while the case proceeds. Millikan took those requests under advisement.

The next step in the judge's contempt filing is for Gardner to argue in court next Monday, April 24, why she should not be held in contempt of court.

A spokeswoman for Gardner did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday.

Tuesday's hearing in Bailey's suit to remove Gardner from office is set to begin at 1:30 p.m. in a city courtroom. Multiple city agencies, the Circuit Attorney's Office and its employees and the courts have been subpoenaed to provide information for the investigation.

Missouri Court of Appeals Judge John Torbitzky, who was appointed to preside over the case, is expected to hear arguments about subpoenas and Gardner's motion to dismiss the suit. He could also set a timeline for evidence collection and future hearings.