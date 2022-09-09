 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
St. Louis judge hits pause on mayor's police oversight plan

South City shooting

A detective ducks under police tape at the scene of St. Louis's tenth fatal shooting of the year on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021 in the Dutchtown neighborhood. A memorial for a different homicide can be seen in the background. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com

 Colter Peterson

ST. LOUIS — A city judge hit pause on Mayor Tishaura O. Jones' push to overhaul police oversight Friday, granting police unions' request for a temporary block on a new agency to investigate misconduct. 

The new, civilian-run agency would investigate nearly all allegations of police misconduct and mete out discipline, tasks long handled by the police department itself. 

Jones trumpeted the plan as a vital step toward restoring trust in a department hurt by allegations of discrimination and misconduct. But police groups complained that the change ignored progress made under new leadership in recent years, left good officers vulnerable to people who are anti-police, and ran roughshod over state law restricting civilian oversight powers.

Circuit Judge Jason Sengheiser wrote in his ruling that at least one provision in the legislation establishing the agency, which Jones signed last month, conflicted with state law, and said another appeared to do the same. He barred the city from implementing it pending further review.

Austin Huguelet is the Post-Dispatch's City Hall reporter. He previously covered business for the Post-Dispatch and state politics for the Springfield News-Leader.

