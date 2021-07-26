St. Louis judge rejects plea deal in deadly beating near Enterprise Center, gives man 10-year term

Chigurupati said in court Monday that it wasn't clear from the video whether Johnson attacked Washington with a weapon, but he said the video showed Johnson possibly handing an object to someone else.

Prosecutors last year upgraded Johnson's original charge of first-degree assault after Washington died at a hospital a day after the attack. Chigurupati told the judge the Circuit Attorney's Office made the deal with Johnson before Chigurupati was assigned the case.

Washington's mother, Shirley Washington-Cobb of Texas, appeared in court by video Monday. She thanked Burlison for giving Johnson the stiffest sentence allowed by law but said she was furious that prosecutors reduced the charge.

"He intended to kill my son," said Washington-Cobb, who is now raising two of her son's three children. "This to me was not involuntary when you do that kind of damage to someone."

Her son was homeless at the time and addicted to drugs, Washington-Cobb said. She said she has learned from witnesses that the dispute with Johnson stemmed from her son's refusal to give him money.

