St. Louis judge rejects plea deal in deadly beating near Enterprise Center, gives man 10-year term

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man pleaded guilty Monday and was sentenced to 10 years in prison in the deadly beating of a man near the Enterprise Center last year.
Jarmond Johnson, 29, pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of involuntary manslaughter for assaulting Dwight Washington about 10 a.m. Feb. 15, 2020, at the Civic Transit Center, 14th Street and Clark Avenue, and causing Washington's death.
Johnson had been charged with second-degree murder but prosecutors cut a deal with him by amending the charge to involuntary manslaughter in exchange for his plea.
That agreement would have sent Johnson to prison for eight years but Circuit Judge Rex Burlison rejected it Monday, instead accepting Johnson's guilty plea and sentencing Johnson to 10 years — the maximum for involuntary manslaughter.
"I can’t control how the state charges, but I can control how it’s sentenced," Burlison said.
The attack followed an argument between Johnson and Washington was captured on surveillance video, authorities said. Assistant Circuit Attorney Srikant Chigurupati told Burlison on Monday that Johnson assaulted Washington three times — first by pushing him off the curb to the pavement, retreating and returning to strike him in the face and then picking up Washington's body and dropping him to the concrete.
Chigurupati said in court Monday that it wasn't clear from the video whether Johnson attacked Washington with a weapon, but he said the video showed Johnson possibly handing an object to someone else.
Prosecutors last year upgraded Johnson's original charge of first-degree assault after Washington died at a hospital a day after the attack. Chigurupati told the judge the Circuit Attorney's Office made the deal with Johnson before Chigurupati was assigned the case.
Washington's mother, Shirley Washington-Cobb of Texas, appeared in court by video Monday. She thanked Burlison for giving Johnson the stiffest sentence allowed by law but said she was furious that prosecutors reduced the charge.
"He intended to kill my son," said Washington-Cobb, who is now raising two of her son's three children. "This to me was not involuntary when you do that kind of damage to someone."
Her son was homeless at the time and addicted to drugs, Washington-Cobb said. She said she has learned from witnesses that the dispute with Johnson stemmed from her son's refusal to give him money.