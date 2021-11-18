St. Louis judge says employees must get vaccinated or tested

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Circuit Court employees must get a COVID vaccine or undergo weekly testing starting Jan. 4, officials announced Thursday.

Presiding Judge Michael F. Stelzer said the administrative order "brings us in line with a growing number of public and private entities working together to boost vaccination rates and put this pandemic behind us."

“The Court takes very seriously its duty to provide and maintain a work environment that protects and prioritizes the health and safety of not only our staff and their families, but also the general public whom we serve,” Stelzer said in a statement announcing the change.

Stelzer said court officials consulted with the health department and crafted an order similar to those in St. Louis County and Jackson County, bringing all three of Missouri's busiest court systems in line.

The order will affect 650 full-, part-time and temporary workers, including judges and commissioners, court staff, sheriff’s employees and others, the announcement says.

Employees will have to submit a form declaring their status by Dec. 10.