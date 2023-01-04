St. Louis judge sentences man to 45 years in death of 26-year-old actress

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis judge on Wednesday sentenced a 19-year-old to 45 years in prison for following a young actress home from a bus and fatally shooting her on her front porch in August 2021.

Prinshun McClain was convicted of second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of Victoria "Tori" Manisco at a trial in November.

He is set to face a second trial next week on several other charges, including two counts of first-degree murder, after a jury could not reach a unanimous verdict in the deaths of two others: Terri Bankhead, 27, and her 8-year-old daughter, Da'nilya Edwards. They both were found dead, bound by zip ties, lying in a bloodied bed the day after Manisco was found.

On Wednesday, Manisco's mother, brother and prosecutors took the stand to urge Judge Rex Burlison to hand down the maximum sentence of 30 years, which constitutes life in prison on a second-degree murder charge, and an additional 15 years for armed criminal action.

Manisco's mother, Barbara Manisco, recounted how the family adopted Tori Manisco from an orphanage in China when she was just 6 months old. She had been abandoned by her parents, was underweight and had an infection that required surgery.

But Tori Manisco fought through that beginning and more, her mother said. She battled a "profound" lack of confidence to become an accomplished actress. She struggled through difficulties learning and graduated from college with cum laude honors.

On her 26th birthday, Tori Manisco told her mom that 2021 would be her year.

Now, Barbara Manisco said she's with questions.

"Why my baby? Why that night? Why that place?" she said in a statement to the judge. "Why did that happen to her?"

Tori Manisco's brother, Tyler Manisco, found his sister the morning after she was killed, still lying on the porch of the home they shared in a pool of blood, wearing a Ramones shirt and a pair of red Chuck Taylor sneakers.

He said he can't forget that image.

"Up until the trial, I really rarely accepted that there was nothing I could have done," he said.

Prosecutors argued that McClain should receive the maximum sentence on each count, noting he also has pending charges in Texas for burglary and not registering as a sex offender.

"This is the most extreme example of a callous murder that we could possibly see," said prosecutor Natalia Ogurkiewicz.

McClain's attorney argued for a lesser sentence, reading a letter from McClain's mother asking the judge to have mercy on her son, whom she raised as a single, teen mom. She said he struggled with severe mental health issues and acted out since he was young, and she acknowledged that she didn't know how to deal with it.

McClain himself apologized to Tori Manisco's family, acknowledging that his actions "caused you all lot of trauma and grief."

"I hope that you all do find peace," he said.

Ultimately, Judge Burlison issued the maximum sentence, finding that none of the testimony outweighed the nature of his crimes.

Barbara Manisco said she was hopeful that the prison time would prevent future crimes by McClain.

"Our hope through all of this is that no family has to experience what we have experienced as a result of this person," she said.

McClain's trial in the deaths of Bankhead and Da'nilya is set to begin with jury selection Monday. Barbara Manisco said she and her family will be there.