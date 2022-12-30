St. Louis judge tosses 2016 murder conviction, cites failures by investigators, defense

ST. LOUIS — A judge on Friday threw out a man's conviction for a 2011 murder, finding the man's attorney didn't do enough to counter a weak case and investigators didn't disclose a romantic relationship between the lead homicide detective and a key witness.

Lamont Cambell, 28, was convicted in 2016 of first-degree murder and armed criminal action and sentenced to 30 years in prison for the death of 29-year-old Lenny J. Gregory III, who was found fatally shot in an SUV in the 2800 block of Chariton Street in south St. Louis.

A spokeswoman for the St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office declined to say if the state would seek a new trial. Cambell will be held in jail until a hearing set for Jan. 19.

The state's 2016 case relied almost entirely on the testimony of three people who saw the shooting and later identified Cambell in lineups.

Experts, however, questioned those accounts and presented evidence suggesting another perpetrator. Cambell's public defender admitted she could have done more to investigate, according to court documents.

"The state's case against (Cambell) was weak: there was no known connection between movant and the victim, no known motive, no weapon recovered, and the only physical evidence pointed to someone else," Judge Timothy J. Boyer wrote. "The court finds that more should have been done by trial counsel to counter the accusations against this young man."

Cambell's attorney did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment.

The incident began around 3:15 a.m. July 17, 2011, when Gregory was driving an SUV on Chariton Street. Multiple shots were fired, and the SUV crashed into parked cars. As Gregory lay slumped over the steering wheel, the shooter ran up to his window and fired three shots from a revolver at close range, court documents said.

Three witnesses — a husband, wife, and neighbor — saw the shooting. The husband and wife identified Cambell in a photo and in-person line-up, and the neighbor identified him from a photo.

Cambell, who was 17 when Gregory was killed, was charged July 22, 2011. He maintained his innocence and faced trial in 2013, but the jury could not reach a unanimous verdict.

Prosecutors tried again in 2016, and all three witnesses returned to testify. Police still had not found the .38-caliber murder weapon or any physical evidence against Cambell. Prosecutors did not offer a motive.

A judge sentenced Cambell in January 2017 to life in prison with eligibility for parole, which in Missouri comes to 30 years.

In 2019, Cambell filed a motion arguing his attorney was ineffective and the state violated his due process rights.

In the spring, experts, witnesses, Cambell and Mary Fox, who represented Cambell in his trial and now leads the state public defender's office, testified before the judge, according to court documents.

Jennifer Dysart, a witness identification expert, said that the witnesses' accounts were unreliable, in part because there was poor lighting that night, the married couple could confer with each other, and the witnesses offered discrepancies about the shooter's height.

And the couple had been wrong about an identification before: The night of the shooting, the couple testified that they saw two teen girls running down the street. The following day, the wife called to report she saw one of the girls on a nearby basketball court. It turned out to be a 15-year-old who wasn't in the area the previous night, according to court documents. Defense attorneys did not raise that issue at trial.

The witness testimony raised other concerns, too.

The ex-wife of lead detective Jeff Hyatt testified that she discovered her husband was having affair with Sarah Mooney in January 2017. Text messages indicated they had been romantically involved since at least July 2016 — before Cambell's second trial, court documents said. That relationship was not disclosed to the defense, but Judge Boyer wrote it should have been because it was relevant to their credibility as witnesses.

Fox also testified that she could have done more to investigate the possibility of another perpetrator. She said she learned after the trial that a neighbor saw multiple people fighting with Gregory on the night he was killed. The neighbor identified one of the men at the scene.

An analysis from the state crime lab matched two palm prints found at the scene to a friend of the man seen by the neighbor. The friend was a person of interest in another killing nearby, court documents said.