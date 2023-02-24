ST. LOUIS — City judges asked the Missouri Supreme Court on Thursday to be excluded from deciding whether St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner should be removed from office, arguing they had a conflict of interest.

Presiding Judge Elizabeth Hogan filed the request hours after Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey filed suit in St. Louis accusing Gardner of negligence in office and asking her to be removed from her post.

Hogan said all judges on the court's advisory committee could be called to testify during the proceedings and therefore couldn't preside over the case, according to the filing.

The Supreme Court will ultimately decide whether to approve the request and appoint a judge from another jurisdiction.