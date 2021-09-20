St. Louis jury acquits Dellwood man in 2015 triple murder case

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis jury Monday found a Dellwood man not guilty of murdering three women in 2015.
Patrick Readye, 41, was acquitted of three counts of first-degree murder and three counts of armed criminal action in the July 20, 2015, shooting deaths of Laura Green, Ce'Onta Cretter and Shakiyla Young.
Green had been Readye's girlfriend. Her body was found on an embankment near North Euclid Avenue and Interstate 70. Police said she was 23 and lived in the 5000 block of Davison Avenue.
Cretter, 21, was found shot to death in the 5400 block of Ruskin Avenue inside a white 2004 Chevrolet Impala, police said. Young was found fatally shot on the front porch of a nearby home on Ruskin. They were Green's friends.
The trial began Sept. 13 in Circuit Judge David Dowd's courtroom. Jurors deliberated Monday for about two hours before returning not guilty verdicts on all counts, said Readye's lawyer, Scott Rosenblum.
Rosenblum said Readye's DNA was found on Green's socks, watch and pants, and cellphone records placed Readye near the scene of the Ruskin Avenue crime scene around the time of Cretter and Young's deaths but that the police investigation was "really bad."
"The defense was that it was a failed investigation from beginning to end," Rosenblum said. "If they'd done their job they would have pursued leads that would have discovered the real culprit."
Readye was originally charged only with Green's homicide but a grand jury later added murder charges against him for Cretter and Young's deaths.
A spokeswoman for the St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office could not be reached.