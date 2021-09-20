St. Louis jury acquits Dellwood man in 2015 triple murder case

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis jury Monday found a Dellwood man not guilty of murdering three women in 2015.

Patrick Readye, 41, was acquitted of three counts of first-degree murder and three counts of armed criminal action in the July 20, 2015, shooting deaths of Laura Green, Ce'Onta Cretter and Shakiyla Young.

Green had been Readye's girlfriend. Her body was found on an embankment near North Euclid Avenue and Interstate 70. Police said she was 23 and lived in the 5000 block of Davison Avenue.

Cretter, 21, was found shot to death in the 5400 block of Ruskin Avenue inside a white 2004 Chevrolet Impala, police said. Young was found fatally shot on the front porch of a nearby home on Ruskin. They were Green's friends.

The trial began Sept. 13 in Circuit Judge David Dowd's courtroom. Jurors deliberated Monday for about two hours before returning not guilty verdicts on all counts, said Readye's lawyer, Scott Rosenblum.