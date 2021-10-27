St. Louis jury acquits man in deadly shooting outside Grove district lounge

With a clip of the video looping behind him on a television screen Wednesday, Assistant Circuit Attorney Alex Polta told jurors the only reasonable conclusion from the video is that it was Moore who got into the car's rear passenger side and opened fire.

Moore did not testify. In closing arguments Wednesday, Moore's lawyer, John Rogers, said Moore was not the shooter. He criticized a police investigation that had no one identifying Moore as the shooter, no murder weapon and no shell casings from the crime scene. He told the jurors they should expect stronger evidence than a dark surveillance video showing men getting into a car and someone with a dark sleeve firing a gun through a car window.

"We don't speculate people into the penitentiary," Rogers told jurors. After the verdict, Rogers said he is "completely shocked" the Circuit Attorney's Office pursued a case with so little evidence, adding that Moore is grateful to the jury for their verdicts. A spokeswoman for the Circuit Attorney's Office did not immediately comment after the verdict.

Last week another man who was in the car, Donald Willis, 30, received a 15-year prison term as part of a plea agreement. Willis admitted driving the car while another man fired a rifle from inside the vehicle several times, killing Coleman.

