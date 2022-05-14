 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
St. Louis jury acquits man of 2020 double murder at retrial

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis jury late Friday acquitted a St. Louis County man of murdering two people in 2020.

Jurors found Darrell J. Fisher III, 29, not guilty at his retrial this week in St. Louis Circuit Court on charges of fatally shooting Malik Henderson, 19, and Zenobia Johnson, 25, three days apart in April 2020.

It was Fisher's second trial this year because a jury in February could not return unanimous verdicts on the charges.

Police say suspect killed a St. Louis man, then killed a woman who witnessed it

Darrell Fisher, in an undated booking photo provided by police. He is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of armed criminal action.

Henderson was fatally shot at Johnson's apartment about 10:35 p.m. on April 14 in the 3600 block of South Broadway, police said. On April 17, Johnson was found shot inside a vehicle on the same block of South Broadway. She died at a hospital.

Johnson was the only witness to Henderson's killing, authorities said. The majority of the evidence was circumstantial, including location data from cellphones, license plate readers and surveillance video from the police department's Real Time Crime Center.

Jurors deliberated for about five hours Friday before returning not guilty verdicts on two counts of first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

