St. Louis jury acquits man who claimed self-defense in 2017 killing

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis jury on Thursday acquitted a man who said he was acting in self-defense when he shot and killed another person in the city's Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood more than five years ago.

Prosecutors charged Larron Hamilton, 26, in 2017 with first-degree murder in the death of 21-year-old Andre Crawford. They argued Hamilton opened fire after pulling up to a home in the 5300 block of Wabada Avenue while Crawford was leaning down, chatting with the mother of Hamilton's child.

But defense attorney Scott Rosenblum said his client never should've been charged. He said Hamilton, a former Marquette High School football player, was actually lured away from visiting friends Chesterfield to a home in north St. Louis. When Hamilton pulled up, his ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend, Crawford, threatened him, Rosenblum said.

"I was scared for my life," Hamilton said.

Jurors heard hours of evidence during the three-day trial, including testimony of how Hamilton met his ex-girlfriend while he was attending Marquette. They had a baby girl. Hamilton said he started to get "concerned" in 2017 when he heard the mother of his child was hanging out with a man who was pictured on social media flashing gang signs and holding guns.

On Sept. 12, 2017, Hamilton got a call from his ex-girlfriend, who asked him to drop off some gas money so she could pick up their daughter. She told him to meet at a house in the 5300 block of Wabada Avenue, he testified.

He was met by her and Crawford, who had a gun with a 50-round drum magazine, and some other gang members he recognized from social media, Rosenblum said. Crawford threatened to shoot him, Hamilton said. Hamilton reached under his seat, pulled out his gun and started firing "until the threat was gone."

"He believed that he was going to die on that street, surrounded by a bunch of gang bangers," Rosenblum said.

Prosecutors, however, urged jurors to take into account the nuance of the situation. Desilets said Hamilton may have been a "good kid," a football player and a father, but he could've also committed a terrible crime. He noted all four shots that hit Crawford hit him in the back, which he said corroborated testimony from the ex-girlfriend that Crawford was leaning down, posing no threat.

"Self-defense is not a license to kill," Desilets said.

Ultimately, jurors took just over two hours to acquit Hamilton of all charges, including first-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of armed criminal action.

After the verdict, an argument broke out between families that spilled from the fifth floor of the court building into the lobby and then outside. St. Louis sheriff's deputies ushered both families to their cars.